Prosecutors: Woman was drinking, on cocaine when she hit, killed Lyft driver

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - The woman charged with manslaughter after a fatal car crash last month that killed a Lyft driver appeared in court Tuesday to learn the full extent of her charges.

Thirty-two-year-old Mary Singhavong was arrested after Rochester police say she sped through a red light at the intersection of Norton Street and Hudson Avenue, colliding with another car.

The driver of the second vehicle, Eric Jones, was working as a Lyft driver at the time.

He was killed as a result of that crash and his passenger was seriously injured. Investigators say alcohol and drugs were a factor in the crash.

"There was a combined influence of alcohol and drugs in this case," said Assistant District Attorney Raymond Benitez. "The drug was cocaine."

We're told Singhavong has posted bail. Her driving privileges have been suspended pending the case.