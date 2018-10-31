Prosecutors: Gates man tried to have sex with 14-year-old

GATES, NY (WROC) - A Gates man is accused of trying to meet up with a 14-year-old child for sex on a social media app.

Thirty-five-year-old Dillon Boyington is charged with attempted online enticement of a minor and attempted production of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Boyington was arrested when he went to meet with the child. Prosecutors say he had condoms and candy for 14-year-old.

If convicted, Boyington faces up to life in prison for the crime.