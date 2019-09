New details have been revealed about the cause of the deadly limousine crash in Schoharie, New York last fall.

The company’s operator, Nauman Hussain, is on trial.

Prosecution experts determined the sole cause of the crash was “catastrophic brake failure.” The limo had failed inspection, and prosecutors claim Hussain removed an inspection sticker prior to the day of the crash.

He’s charged with 20 counts of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.