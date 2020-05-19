Proposed Webster lettuce farm delayed due to zoning issue

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A big win for residents in Webster who have long opposed the construction of a year-round lettuce farm, as the project has been delayed by a recent court ruling.

CEA Fresh Farms sought to construct a greenhouse facility to grow leafy greens at a 140-acre site on State Road in Webster, but due to a zoning issue, the project will not move forward at this time.

In November at a public forum CEA Fresh Farms CEO Kevan Fight said he wanted to take the land and build a facility for indoor agriculture, food produced under lights, year-round.

According to Fight, the project could generate 375 local jobs over five years, and about 400 indirect jobs for the county.

However residents were not in agreement and said the development would cause heavy traffic, noise and light pollution.

The citizens eventually took it to court, and now those citizens are claiming victory.

According to the court ruling: full document is below: “Because the appeal challenging the determination that the Project was a permitted use under the Town Code was never presented to or heard by the ZBA (Zoning Board of Appeals), it must be remanded to the ZBA for consideration.“

Full ruling

The petition/complaint alleges six causes of action:

The first cause of action asserts the Project does not comply with the Town of Webster Zoning Code §§ 225-12, 225-73[F], 225- 73[D] and 225-11[B][2], and therefore, the actions of the Town were arbitrary, capricious and illegal.

The second and alternative cause of action asks for a writ of mandamus to require the ZBA to hear the ZBA appeal.

The third cause of action asserts the Project does not comply with SEQRA because it should be a Type I Action (6 NYCRR § 617.4[b][6][i]), not a Type II Action (6 NYCRR § 617.5[c][4]), and therefore, the actions of the Town were arbitrary, capricious and illegal.

The fourth cause of action asserts the Project does not comply with the NYS Open Meetings Law (Public Officer’s Law §103[e]) and therefore, the actions of the Town were arbitrary, capricious and illegal.

The fifth cause of action asserts the Project does not meet the standards for site plan approval contained in Zoning Code § 228-6, and therefore, the actions of the Town were arbitrary, capricious and illegal.

The sixth cause of action generally asserts the Approvals may otherwise be in violation of other laws, regulations and procedures and/or arbitrary and capricious.

