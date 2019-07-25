Proposed Skyview on the Ridge community center focus of Irondequoit meeting

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Renovations for Skyview on the Ridge, the former Irondequoit Mall, is expected to begin next week.

St. Ann’s Community and Pathstone have already announced they will expand into the space. Developers hope the new renovations will attract more tenants.

Town leaders want to use a portion of the building as a new community center.

A meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Irondequoit Town Hall where residents are encouraged to attend and learn more about the community center project.

The future of the project will fall on a referendum which will be voted on this coming Tuesday.

Artist renderings of Skyview on the Ridge: