ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A proposed rate high from RG&E is getting cut back.

The energy company and NYSEG were seeking to increase customer dollars a year for the next three years. Now that proposal — which would have provided over $200 million for infrastucture improvements — will be cut to $65 million.

That means your bill will increase by less than 5% each year as opposed to 16%. The new rate take effect December 1.