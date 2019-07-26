Proposed change could make many ineligible for SNAP benefits

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thousands of people in Monroe County could lose their food stamps if the Trump Administration makes a change in the way states determine eligibility.

Officials say it would save money and make sure food is going to those who need it the most.

Right now, families in Monroe County getting other assistance automatically get SNAP benefits. They used to be known as food stamps.

SNAP benefits are available to families even if their income is 200% above the poverty level. But that only applies if they have other expenses like childcare that put their income below a certain level. The proposed new rule would now require states to take a closer look at income and assets.

Mark Dwyer, Communications Manager for Food Link, says this will hurt low-income families leaving them without enough money for food.

“When you reduce SNAP people become more reliant on the emergency food system. People are visiting our network of soup kitchens and food pantries more often. It puts more strain on Foodlink to make sure food is going to the right places. So any time SNAP takes a hit like that you definitely see if on the emergency food system side,” said Dwyer.

More than three million people across the country could lose their benefits if this change is made. The public has 60 days to comment on the proposal.

People can share their comments on the U.S. Department of Agriculture website.