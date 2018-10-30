Proposed bill would add door locks inside New York schools

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Should your child's school be required to have locks on every single classroom door?

Some state lawmakers thing so. Most schools now have regular emergency response drills and employ armed and unarmed security guards.

But a new bill would add door locks to the list.

"I think it's absolutely a good thing," said Gate Chili Superintendent Kimberle Ward.

She's in favor of the newly proposed legislation aimed at adding security measures at schools throughout the state. Her only worry, the costs of implementing.

"My concern is how are we going to pay for it?" said Ward, "We've looked at replacing those lock systems on our doors and it could be hundreds of thousands of dollars."

The proposal focuses on adding locks to the inside and outside of every door in every school building throughout the state, something both law enforcement officials and parents I spoke with were in favor of.

"Little steps like that, like the ability to lock those doors as quickly as possible to put those delay mechanisms in between themselves and the shooter is really what we're looking for," said Chief Deputy Michael Fowler of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

"I think it's wonderful actually. I was at the Wemoco in Spencerport the other day and I found out how tight the security was and it was tough for me just to get in and talk to anybody and I can imagine double installation on security, it's amazing," said Gregory Wansha.

Ward says the Gates Chili Central School District has done a good job of staying up to date with their current security measures but would need time to move forward with the proposed changes.

"We would have some work to do around that in terms of making sure that all of our doors have lock systems that are able to be locked from the inside and outside," said Ward.

The bill was introduced in the New York State Assembly two weeks ago so it still has a long way to go.

There's no word whether the legislature will take it up when it resumes session in January.

