Property damage specialist urge caution ahead of storm

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Property damage experts are urging people to put away outdoor items and examine trees near their house, as a storm traveling through the area on Monday could wreck havoc on homes.

The property damage specialists at Paul Davis are expecting a increase in calls, as rains and winds up to 65 miles per hour move toward the Rochester area.

“So we get calls from the winds damage itself, to fallen branches, trees hitting homes, trees falling down and knocking down power lines, and taking the power out in the homes,” said Russell Vent, a manager Paul Davis

Other companies like RG&E are also expecting the storm to impact daily life. They are putting in place their storm preparedness plan, and released this statement saying-

“The company is pre-staging hundreds of field personnel in the western part of the state and has more than 1,000 line and tree workers ready to respond statewide should outages occur.”

So what can people do to get ready?

“You can go outside, you can scan the yard, you can move your cars out from under large trees,” said Vent. “Look around the house, look for things that aren’t buttoned down that could be pushed around and hit the house.”

With more people home due to COVID-19, Vent is also warning those at home to look out.

“A tree falls and hits, smashes into side of the home, people always say you know thank god we weren’t in that living room. well right now people are in that living room so all I can say is vigilance is reaLly important,” said Vent.

In the event that your property does take some damage from the storm, having things like home owner’s insurance, contact information and pictures will help you in a claims process.