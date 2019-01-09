ProNexus cuts ribbon on new offices in Pittsford Video

PITTSFORD, NY (WROC) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday at the brand new ProNexus office in Pittsford.

ProNexus provides business consulting services including finance, technology and accounting services.

The company was founded in 2012 by Rochester natives Robert Pickering and Rafael Vidal.

Wednesday, they talked about how they got their start and why having offices in the area is important to them.

"Raphael and I are born and raised here," explained Pickering. "Went to college here and we worked for a Fortune 500 company for about a decade and we formed this company to really be able to create jobs here in upstate New York and also give back to the community."

ProNexus also recently opened an office in New York City.