ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Prominent civil rights advocate and minister Franklin Florence died Wednesday, his family has confirmed.

Florence’s work pushing civil rights forward has been recognized repeatedly in the Rochester area, from murals at East High School to the renaming of Baden Street Park.

A mural of Franklin Florence (left) alongside Malcom X (center) and famed local civil rights leader Constance Mitchell (Right).

Among his many accomplishments is the creation of FIGHTON, the nation’s first Black-run community development corporation, founded in partnership with Xerox in 1969.

Sabrina LaMar, the President of the Monroe County Legislature, issued a statement regarding Florence’s passing:

“My deepest sympathies are with the family of the late great Minister Franklin Florence. I join

them and the Rochester community in mourning his passing.

Minister Florence was a true freedom fighter and trailblazer. He founded the F.I.G.H.T.

organization in 1964 in the wake of the July 1964 riot, turning anger and frustration into a

powerful movement for change in the City of Rochester. His successful efforts in securing

employment for Black people, at both Kodak and Xerox, stands as a shining example of the power

of organized action in securing rights for oppressed and marginalized people. Through F.I.G.H.T.

Square and F.I.G.H.T. Village, he provided housing to thousands. Through the creation of Eltrex

Industries, he helped to create thousands of jobs in the Rochester community.

Minister Florence could always be counted on to stand with people who were fighting for rights,

whether it was supporting Black students at SUNY Brockport, the University of Rochester, and

Colgate Divinity School, or getting arrested along with Rev. Raymond Scott and the late

Assemblyman David Gantt while protesting the Public Defender selection process in 2009.

Finally, Minister Florence was a role model and mentor to many young Black leaders. It is because

of leaders like Minister Florence, Assemblyman Gantt and Constance Mitchell that in 2022, I was

able to become the first Black Woman to Lead the Monroe County Legislature. I had the honor of

being in attendance in 2021 when Baden Park was renamed the Minister Franklin Florence Civil

Rights Heritage Site, and in 2022 at the unveiling of the historic mural of Malcom X, Mrs. Mitchell

and him at East High School.

He was a true advocate for our community and a giant in our fight for civil rights in Rochester.

His advocacy and love for this community will never be forgotten.

