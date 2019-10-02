Project Search helps students with disabilities gain work experience

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Project Search is a one year, school to work transition program that began at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. Now it’s a collaborative effort between the City of Rochester and the Rochester City School District.

It’s designed to help young adults with developmental disabilities gain valuable workforce skills. Students are taught many things, from applying for a job to reading your pay stub. They also get to intern at various job sites provided by the city, like the library, the animal shelter, and many others.

Each intern gets long term job coaching, along with feedback from teachers and employers.

“Everything from how to read your paycheck, how to fill out an application, create a resume get along with your co-workers,” said Colleen Brind’Amour, Special Education Teacher and Instructor for Project Search. “It gives them a sense of independence. Everybody wants to earn their own money, have their independence, and be responsible, so it gives them a chance to be a contributing citizen.”

“Taking all these skills that I’ve gathered and put them all to the test hoping that I can achieve newer and greater heights,” said Luis Torres, a student in the program.

Project Search in Rochester! Helps young adults with developmental disabilities find work through internships! #ROC #Rochester #ProjectSearch pic.twitter.com/0SdkmCmP8j — Josh Navarro (@JoshNavarroTV) October 2, 2019

Students participate in workplace scenarios where they learn how to tackle certain situations successfully and work as a team.

According to Torres, his internship at the animal shelter has not only helped him gain work experience but helped him enhance his communication skills.

“Communicating with the other co-workers in my internship and other people if I got any questions or I got something mixed up to clarify,” said Torres.

The program has already helped former students land jobs within the community. An exciting experience for instructors, as well.

“To see students blossoming, getting out of the school buildings and into a more adult setting, getting more responsibility. just being more independent,” said Brind’Amour.

Project Search is looking to partner with more local businesses around Rochester to offer more work sites for future interns.

For more information, visit this website.