Project Lifesaver up and running in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is providing tracking devices to people who need to keep an eye on vulnerable loved ones. The program is part of Project Lifesaver.

The program provides the tracking device, free of charge, to families of people with autism, dementia or other cognitive issues.

If they go missing, the technology can reduce search times from hours to minutes. The program is already in use in Monroe County.

For more information on how you can enroll, contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 946-9711.