Program will help owners in impoverished Rochester neighborhood take care of pets

Rochester Animal Services has been selected to be a member of the “Pets for Life” mentorship program — meaning it will now be able to offer free veterinary resources and supplies.

For a pet owner to qualify for the program, they must live in Rochester’s 14605 zip code, on the city’s north side. Pets for Life is a national program run by the Humane Society which is designed to increase resources for pet owners in under-served communities.

“We went door-to-door in the 14605 neighborhoods, which are one of the most undeserved neighborhoods in the City of Rochester,” explained Amy Bianchi. “We would make contact with the owners and tell them what free services we had to offer. The program with Pets for Life, we would pick their animals in the morning. They would get spayed, neutered, micro-chipped, vaccinated and flea meds and they would be returned.”

Through this program, Rochester Animal Services can also provide free food, pet supplies and training — not just for pets but for owners who want to learn how to solve their animals behavioral issues or simple potty training.

For more information on this Pets for Life partnership you can call Rochester Animal Services at (585) 428-7274.