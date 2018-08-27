Program helps people with autism get a jump-start at learning job skills Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - The national unemployment rate is at its lowest since 1969, but unemployment among those with disabilities is still extremely high.

It can be daunting for parents that have children living with autism, but one local group is helping them join the workforce. For Jake Collier, many parts of life have been difficult, but a new opportunity has come cruising in.

"He's going to teach me how to change some tires, I'm really excited about that," said Collier.

That excitement started with a new program from Autism Up teaching job skills hand-in-hand with businesses like Vision Buick GMC.

“We wanted to create an environment where we can do career vocation and pair it with volunteering," said Philip Mesiti, Autism Up program director. “This shop here is one of the few businesses in the area to help these folks become a part of the future work force."

Organizers hope this new program reveals an untapped resource to businesses. “A lot of them are really passionate, they want to prove themselves in the workforce," said Mesiti.

“Employers don't realize what these individuals are actually capable of," says Emily.

For employers, it reduces the stigma, makes the public aware, and brings joy. "It just makes everybody smile to see people willing to help other people," Tim adds.

And while many of parts of life have been difficult for Jake, working with these parts might steer him in the right direction. “Here I am giving something new a try, and enjoying it."

The event is in its second year, and they plan on reaching out to more companies that can help involve a new population into the Rochester work force.