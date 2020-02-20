ProAmpac, flexible packaging manufacturer, expanding with nearly $8M project in Ogden

OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — ProAmpac, a flexible packaging manufacturer, announced plans to expand its existing facility in the Town of Ogden.

The company plans to build a 25,000 square-foot “innovation center” as an addition to its Manitou Road facility. Along with the expanded space, the company plans to hire up to 40 new employees.

Officials say the innovation center will focus on packaging development and design and will also host regional and global consumer packaged goods companies and vendors for events and training.

The nearly $8 million project is expected to be completed by 2021, according to officials. Empire State Development is assisting the project with up to $1.35 million through a capital grant.

“We are thrilled that ProAmpac is choosing to grow its innovative manufacturing facility right here, bringing the kinds of jobs and investment we need to build a brighter future for Monroe County,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello in a press release.