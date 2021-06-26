Pro-life groups protest Planned Parenthood amid opening of Brighton location

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In the wake of a Planned Parenthood location slated to open in the Brighton area, pro-life groups gathered to protest outside Rochester’s Planned Parenthood Saturday.

The city’s Planned Parenthood is located on 114 University Avenue. The crowd of demonstrators formed to oppose the opening of another complex gather around the site regularly.

“We come out here the fourth Saturday of every month, basically to come and pray and worship, protester Ayesha Kreutz said.”

Last year saw a Planned Parenthood in Greece close down, making the Rochester location the sole site in Monroe County.

Officials from Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York say their mission is to provide healthy, choice-free resources and to educate the communities around them.

“People must remember that Planned Parenthood is here to serve the public and provide safe and legal abortions, in addition to educating people through its advocacy programs on healthy lifestyle choices,” spokesperson of Planned Parenthood, Debora McDell Hernandez said.

While pro-life groups continue to search for alternatives to abortion, Planned Parenthood seeks to work with Rochester’s community to provide the right resources to those in need.