Pro-choice advocates rally in Rochester against abortion bans

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) -- Pro-choice advocates rallied Tuesday in Rochester against newly imposed abortions bans or restrictions put in place in other states.

Within the last week, both Alabama and Missouri have passed state laws banning abortions after six (Alabama) or eight (Missouri) weeks. Other states, including Kentucky, Mississipi, Ohio, and Georgia have also put policies in place to restrict abortions. And other states, like Louisana, are considering similar restrictions.

In New York, over the past year, lawmakers have taken steps to codify Roe vs. Wade.

One of the people at the rally, Sarah Timmerman from the National Organization of Women, told us she feels it is important for women across the country to join the fight against what she calls "a war on women."

"We want people to know that women are dying right now," says Timmerman. "And even more will die because of these new laws being passed."

The rally was held Tuesday evening at the Liberty Pole in Rochester.