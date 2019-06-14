Private schools deal with ban of vaccination exemptions for religious beliefs

ROCHESTER, NY - (WROC) - To further prevent measles in one of the worse outbreaks the U.S. has seen on decades, the New York Democrat-controlled Legislature passed a bill that ends children not getting vaccinations based on religious beliefs.

The New York Assembly passed the bill with a 77-53 vote. Just one vote over the 76 votes that were needed.

Unvaccinated school-aged children have 30 days to comply with the law. This has private schools like Cornerstone Christian Academy faced with how to handle students who are currently unvaccinated.

Cornerstone Christian Academy currently has more than 17-percent students who have not been vaccinated because of religious beliefs. The school's principal hopes parents will cooperate with the new directive.

"I am hoping that the families will comply and again I am not sure they will," said Johnson. "Because whether their concerns are founded or not they are very concerned it can cause some detrimental effects on their kids."

The CDC reported last week that the number of new measles cases this year has exceeded 1,000, the highest count in 27 years.



