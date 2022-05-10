ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A private homegoing ceremony is planned for Gloria Langston, the co-founder of Rochester’s Black-owned radio station WDKX.

The station announced the matriarch’s passing on Saturday. The community advocate is being remembered today as generous, kind and courageous.

Langston, who was born in Jamaica, established the station with her husband Andrew in 1974. Andrew died in 2010.

Their son Andre continues to operate the station. He says a public celebration of life for his mom will be held at a later date. He went on to thank leaders such as County Executive Adam Bello, Mayor Malik Evans and the entire community for the condolences they’ve expressed.

The station’s call letters DKX honor Frederick Douglass, Martin Luther King and Malcom X.