Sunday's weather will be similar to Saturday but will bring with it more sunshine and milder air. Get the details below:

The morning begins on a chillier note with temperatures in the 40s, so you’ll want the jacket heading out the door. By the afternoon highs will rise into the mid to upper 50s with a mix of sun and clouds making for a decent end to the weekend. The only caveat will be a stray shower or two that manages to pop along a lake breeze boundary this afternoon, so you’ll want to keep watch of the sky if planning to be outside today. Besides this isolated shower chance it’s a mainly quiet day with a similar day in store Monday.