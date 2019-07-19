Pride Parade precautions: Organizers prepare for extreme heat

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With temperatures expected to climb over 90 degrees Saturday, ROC Pride Week organizers are working with community partners to keep people safe and hydrated.

Saturday’s Pride Parade will step off at 1 p.m. — typically the hottest time of day — and the forecast calls for it to be very hot and humid with a heat index of 100 to 105 degrees.

During the parade, volunteers will be distributing free water along the parade route. Wegmans has also donated 50 cases of water for distribution. Additionally, 16 Park Avenue restaurants along the parade route will open their doors to provide free water to paradegoers.

The City of Rochester will also be providing 300 gallons of free water on Park Avenue at Barrington Park.

Since it will still be hot after the parade, extra heat protection has been put into place for the Pride Festival at Cobbs Hill Park, which goes from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. There, several additional tents have been provided for extra cover from the sun. Theee will be multiple hydration stations providing free water withint he park and a misting tent at Lake Riley Lodge on Norris Drive, directly across from the festival. There will also be ambulances on site for anyone who may need medical assistance.

