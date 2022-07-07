ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — County Executive Adam Bello was joined by Assemblymember Harry Bronson and local LBGTQI+ organizations officials in Monroe County for the raising of pride flags outside of the Monroe County Office Building on Thursday.

Officials said members of the community came together to celebrate the rising of the flags, as well as to celebrate the work that the community had made to make the county welcoming for LGBTQI+ residents.

“As we celebrate Pride, we celebrate everyone in our community, and we recognize the intersectionality within our community,” said Assemblymember Bronson. “Pride is a wonderful thing. Our flag is a flag of multicolors representing that diversity. Our flag is not a white flag of surrender because we will not be defeated.”

Along with the raising of the flags, lights at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport and the Central Library of Rochester will be lit with rainbow colors.

County officials also announced there will be several events such as the 50th Annual County Pride Picnic at Genesee Valley Park on Saturday.