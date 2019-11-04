Press conference scheduled for information in death of RPD officer Manny Ortiz

EDITOR’S NOTE: News 8 will live stream the press conference on this page at 10 a.m. EST

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a press conference for Monday at 10 a.m. to release more information about the death of Rochester Police Officer Manuel Ortiz.

Ortiz was on his way to work on Saturday when his car crashed into a ravine on Empire Boulevard in Penfield.

Many in the community mourn the loss of the 22-year-veteran and shared stories about the impact he made in the area.

“We are a family and tonight we lost a family a member and tonight, we’re going to make sure that the rest of the family is taken care of. Right now, we’re all grieving,” said Chief Singletary on Saturday at the scene.

One thing I know about RPD Officer Manny Ortiz: He LOVED the children on his beat. Ten years ago, he and his then partner Officer Angel Vasquez used to stop in at School #6. #roc @News_8 1/ pic.twitter.com/7CwdgKaK68 — Maureen McGuire (@MaureenMcGuire8) November 4, 2019

Ortiz was the focus of several stories in 2009 when he and then partner Angel Vasquez visited school Number 6 to listen to the kids talk about poverty and violence.

Services for Officer Ortiz have not been announced.

