Community leaders speak out against controversial police harassment bill

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United Christian Leadership Ministry and Community Justice Advocates held a press conference Friday to speak out against the Monroe County Legislature’s bill on harassing police and first responders.

“This is a ridiculous and reprehensible piece of legislation,” said Rev. Lewis Stewart.

The bill passed in the Legislature last week, sparking some debate in the community.

“I don’t see the need for it, but then you look at the language of it — the word ‘annoy,’ I can annoy people,” said Monroe County Legislator Vincent Felder (D-22). “It’s a subjective thought process that you put into the hands of a police officer.”

The bill would punish people found to have harassed a first responder and law enforcement.

“I’m trying to figure out why they’re trying to pass a law they know is unconstitutional,” Felder said.

Those here are calling the county police harrassment bill a violation of first amendment rights and say those who signed it into law should be ashamed. More on @News_8 on what they are claiming is a backwards bill. pic.twitter.com/lldWNMqRwu — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) November 22, 2019

It defines harassment broadly — including everything from annoying a first responder, to assaulting one. Punishments include jail time and/or an up to $5,000 fine.

“If signed into law, it will be a step backwards,” Rev. Stewart said.

Although the bill passed in the Legislature, it did not do so with unanimous support. County Legislator Rachel Barnhart (D-21) has publicly requested that current county executive Cheryl Dinolfo not sign the bill into law.

Speakers at Friday’s press conference also addressed the request by local law enforcement agencies Thursday that would halt the state’s new criminal justice reform laws from going into effect.

“There is no evidence that bail reform will result in a dramatic loss of life,” Rev. Stewart said. “The people that are to be released are low-level, non-violent offenders.”

The new criminal justice laws are set to take effect January 1, 2020. Officials also asked for Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature to address their “serious” concerns of the laws.

Full press conference video: