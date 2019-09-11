President Trump calls for ban on flavored E-Cigarettes

President Trump is calling for a ban on flavored e-cigarettes, citing the health impacts on youth. Companies that sell them have been accused of marketing them to children.

The president said the proposed ban comes after hundreds of illnesses and several deaths that have been connected to vaping. Health officials are finding that these people are using e-cigarettes that contain THC or other thickening products that are unregulated by the FDA. While the manufacture and sale of these products are regulated and the vast majority of them do contain nicotine, the underground products have been a cause for concern.

The proposal is an outright ban on flavored e-cigarettes from the FDA, while still allowing tobacco flavored vapes. One shop manager says the customers that vape prefers the flavored kind. Nearly 90 percent of them do. He says if that kind is banned, people will still want to vape.

“Just like with other products, when you can’t get them at the store people will end up doing DIY,” said Noah Sheuerman, “Just a few years ago, stores were making their own e-juice right at the counter and selling it to you. Who knows what they were using. There was no regulation.”

Sheuerman says if this ban goes into effect it will not only hurt his store but put many of the emerging local vape stores out of business. This follows New York State raising the age of purchase to 21 that takes into effect in November.