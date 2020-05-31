President of Auburn University posts letter on the current state of the nation

It has been a decent but cold afternoon as the sun is out and temperatures are hanging in the 50s. This is the continuation of a downward trend in temperatures that will end tonight ahead of a slow day-to-day warming through the work week with some minor rain chances mixed in as well.

High pressure sweeps in tonight and most of Monday to make clear skies and temperatures starting in the 40s and finishing in the middle to upper 60s. Clouds will slowly increase overnight into Tuesday ahead of a warm front that will bring the low temperature up into the 50s Tuesday morning. This will be the first noticeable warmup as the morning dog walk will be much more comfortable than the past few days. There will be the chance for a few scattered light showers Tuesday morning along the warm front. The chance will be low and barely worth the umbrella, but the chance for rain will last through the evening and into Wednesday.