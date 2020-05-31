AUBURN, Ala (WIAT) — President of Auburn University Jay Gogue took to social media Sunday evening to express the core values of Auburn University as protests spark throughout the country.
In his letter that was posted on Auburn’s Facebook and Twitter pages, Gogue explains that there is no room for anything that promotes hate and exclusion.
LATEST POSTS
- Weather forecast: Clear and cool start to June
- President of Auburn University posts letter on the current state of the nation
- 219 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 2,877 confirmed cases, 195 hospitalized
- Officials see extremist groups, disinformation in protests
- Protests suggest history’s repeating itself