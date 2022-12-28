ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – As we look ahead into the new year, or in this case the next two years, the Rochester community is making a tremendous amount of progress on preparations for the Great Solar Eclipse of 2024.

For those who are keeping track, the great total solar eclipse of 2024 is just 468 days away, and the Rochester eclipse task force has grown to a solid 400 members filled with educators, outreach, transportation, government and more that have been involved in the preparation process for the past 5 years.

“We are expecting here in Rochester a visitor influx of between 375,000 and 500,000 people the weekend leading up to Monday April, 8th of 2024 so we went to different communities to learn how they did it in 2017 for those that were in that path,” Ross says.

Ross tells me that what makes this eclipse different is the number of highly populated areas and cities in the path of totality, so it’s important to make the most of it for our region.

“We’ve been starting to spread the word really since 2019 by meeting and also kind of designating everyone as an eclipse ambassador, so everyone watching right now, get ready because all of your out of town relatives are coming here they’re gonna want to stay in your house,” Ross says.

Everyone in the community is encouraged to get involved with this event as this spectacle is set to be an experience of a lifetime.

“You don’t think it’s that big of a deal, but what happens during an eclipse is that the moon goes in front of the sun in a perfect configuration to cast a shadow on the earth, so we will be in path of totality, the earth will go dark for 3 minutes and 38 seconds…. The birds will fly back to their nests, but more important than the natural phenomenon , it’s actually a really personal phenomenon, and it’s a community phenomenon,” Ross says.

Because of that everyone under the sun is going to want to get their solar eclipse glasses out and be a part of the magic.

For more information on the eclipse head to Rochester Eclipse 2024.org, or if you are a business looking to get involved in serving locals and visitors you can go to eclipseweb.org and click Rochester to sign up for their list.