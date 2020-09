IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Colebrook Elementary and Iroquois Middle School are both closed on Friday due to a power outage in the neighbor hood. Staff is asked to report to the building at 9 a.m.

“All after-school activities, including the Iroquois K-6 Extension program, also are cancelled,” a tweet from the district reads. No other buildings or schools in the district were impacted.

According to Rochester General & Electric, 2,277 customers in Irondequoit are without power.