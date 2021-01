ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester General & Electric is reporting 5,578 customers without power within Greece, Irondequoit and Rochester.

Be Aware of power outages in the Town Of Irondequoit (Northwest Side). Please treat all traffic lights that are out as 4-way stops. Thank You and Be Safe pic.twitter.com/Nzr9j1N5dA — Irondequoit Police (@IrondequoitPD) January 6, 2021

Irondequoit Police tweeted out to warn residents to treat all traffic lights that are out as 4-way stops.

