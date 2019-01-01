Thousands without power throughout Monroe County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Rochester, NY - News 8 is tracking power outages throughout the area Tuesday morning, as winds reach around 60 mph.

According to RG&E, there are 3,802 customers without power in Monroe County, as of 7:30 a.m. The highest number of outages throughout the morning were in Henrietta, Gates, Parma/Hilton, Greece and Mendon.

The number of outages in Henrietta, Gates, and Mendon have significantly dropped, as RG&E crews restore power.

Parma/Hilton still has over 1,000 customers without power at 7:30 a.m. Just over 700 customers in Greece are without power.

While some of the outages in Monroe County are still being assessed by RG&E, many of the remaining outages are estimated to be restored between noon and 3p.m.

Outages in Wayne County have dropped to 342 customers without power.

As of 7:30 a.m. RG&E is reporting just over 1,000 customers without power in Ontario County.

For more information you can visit the RG&E website.

National Grid is also reporting outages in the area, with just over 2,000 outages in Livingston County, as of 7:30 a.m. Estimated restoration time is 10 a.m.