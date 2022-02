ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The News 8 station on Humboldt Street lost power Monday afternoon, resulting in a temporary loss of signal.

Power was restored to the station around 4:30 p.m. A number of technical systems within the WROC building will need to be reset or restored before broadcast operations are able to resume.



News 8 will continue broadcast operations as soon as possible. You can watch a Facebook broadcast here. We apologize for the inconvenience.



Current look at our studio in the midst of a power outage. Definitely a strange vibe. pic.twitter.com/bjukk3MbxT — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) February 14, 2022