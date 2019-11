Rochester, N.Y. (WROC)- The Red Cross is helping residents at a home on Quincy Street in Rochester after a fire broke out inside.

Rochester Fire Fighters responding to the call said they were able to put the fire out quickly but, the power and heat need to be shot off. Because of the cold weather, the people living in the home will receive assistance with temporary housing until those utilities can be restored.

No one was injured in the fire.