Power finally restored to Lyons mobile home park after 50 days

LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — The lights are back on at the Canalside Mobile Home Park in Lyons more than a month after the power was turned off.

People living in the park couldn’t be happier. It’s been a long time coming for them. They say their neighbors really came together during this struggle. One family tells News 8 there was no sense in being negative because it was happening regardless. They say they tried to keep a positive attitude and help each other out as much as they could.

There are 11 units with people living in them and the Lyons code enforcer says all of them have had power restored. Town officials say they did inspections before deciding to shut off the power on July 11. At that time, there were bare power lines dangling around the park, old equipment and frequent power surges.

The owner of the property, Phil Provenzano says he doesn’t think that inspection ever happened. He’s gotten a lot of criticism for the issues at the park but he says he does care about the residents and has tried to accommodate their needs. Provenzano says it’s a shared responsibility.

The memory of the past 50 days is still lingering for the residents of the park. There are coolers of ice, extra grills and some wires still lying around. Despite that, they’re ready to move on from this nightmare.