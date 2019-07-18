Power companies preparing for spike in AC usage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Power companies like New York Gas & Electric are preparing for this week’s heatwave and the likely spike in air conditioning usage.

While periods of extreme heat do create an increased demand on the grid, NYSEG says it prepares for this all year round. Load studies and infrared testing ensure that the company will be ready to handle whatever situation comes their way.

When the forecast shows a period of extreme heat, NYSEG takes some of the load off the grid so it will be better able to handle spikes in energy usage.

“What we’ve been doing particularly this week is looking at our contingency plans and making sure any non-emergency construction or repairs that we were making to our system we’ve actually held off and we are actually studying the grid to make sure we have contingencies for any loss of power,” said NYSEG Director of Emergency Preparedness Patricia Nelson.

And in the event that there are any issues with the grid, Nelson says they will contact customers and keep them updated as the situation unfolds.