ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Poverty Project Prevails held a coat drive to help those in need in the community.

Saturday was the giveaway event for the new organization Poverty Project Prevails, Inc. From 1 to 4 p.m. the group was giving out new or gently used coats, hats, scarves, socks, and gloves at the Adams Street community center.

Organizers behind the group say the response between donations and connecting items to individuals and families in need is heartwarming. They add it was another fantastic community response.