PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’re finding that your drive to and from work every day is becoming a lot more bumpy than usual, you’re probably not alone. Every year right around this time, potholes form and pose many challenges for motorists on roadways. We looked into how this annual problem is being addressed and how you can help report them below.

It’s that time of year where potholes are showing up left and right on roadways, and are not only becoming more of an inconvenience, but they’re becoming more of a hazard to drivers whether it’s dodging them or driving over them.

Eric Tait, the Director of Public Works for the Town of Penfield says it’s the reality we face as we deal with the freeze and thaw cycle that comes with Western New York winters.

“Over the past couple weeks with it getting colder and then warming back up, this time of year is the hardest on the roads. I’m sure that we’ll be getting more complaints, or you know concerns, and requests to fill potholes over the next few weeks, hoping that winter’s kind of wrapping up…”

Potholes typically show up at their worst during late winter and early spring when temperatures become warm enough for water to melt and seep into the cracks. When this meltwater refreezes, this becomes an even bigger problem when the water expands creating what was once a tiny pothole into a potentially even bigger problem.

The more fluctuations in temperatures, the more opportunities there are for potholes to form. Who is in charge of addressing this problem? It’s a combination of both the state department of transportation and local municipalities who prioritize potholes based on location, size and severity.

Tait says, “so, we do have crews throughout the winter on various days we’re trying to group them together and keep our crew busy. We’ve got enough to be out every day. We are unfortunately only able to address potholes on town roads, you know we don’t have anything or any contracts or provisions to do anything on county or state roads.”

According to the state department of transportation, motorists are encouraged to report potholes on any state-owned highway, including the thruway to the DOT. For any potholes found on any county or town roads, city or village streets, or private roadways, they should be reported to the local municipality.

The City of Rochester also released a statement saying, “Pothole repair is an ongoing aspect of the City’s street maintenance program.. the city proactively identifies pothole locations to determine the most efficient route for its DES repair team, as well as requests made through 311… repairs will be made within 2 business days of receiving the request.

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory