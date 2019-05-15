Potential measles case being treated by Rochester Regional Health in Irondequoit
IRONDEQUOIT, NY (WROC) -- A potential measles case has been reported in Irondequoit, officials tell News 8.
The center says a sick adult came to Rochester Regional Health's Riedman Health Campus on Ridge Road Wednesday morning. Officials say they believe the man has measles.
According to Irondequoit Town Supervisor Dave Seeley, the health center closed a portion of its building due to the case, but the center says operations have returned to normal.
The case comes as a record number of cases have been reported nationwide with more than 800 cases already this year.
Earlier this year, seven people in the Spencerport area were treated for the illness.
