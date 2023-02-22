BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Volunteer fire departments across New York State could soon be able to pay their recruits as a way to attract new members.

It’s part of the proposals in Governor Kathy Hochul’s state budget, which still needs approval from the state legislature.

Gov. Hochul says she plans to invest $10 million to support the training, recruitment and retention of volunteer firefighters. A majority of that, $6.5 million, would go directly to departments through a stipend for trainees. Those we spoke with in the fire service say there’s cautious optimism for this plan to become reality.

Volunteers at Brockport Fire District were working to train new recruits Wednesday.

Under the governor’s state budget plans, some of that training could be paid in the future, with the possibility of a near $1,000 stipend.

Volunteers could also receive a 10 percent property tax break pending county approval, and towns could be allowed to pay volunteers on a limited wage.

“I think anything the state can do to support the volunteer fire service and the firefighters specifically is a good thing. I think we have to look at it that, for today’s youth, there’s many things that somebody can do coming out of high school. And if this stipend would encourage them to choose us, then I think it’s money well spent by the state,” said Christopher Martin, PIO for the Brockport Fire District.

Nico Morrison is one of Brockport’s newest recruits, who decided to get into the service after a close friend lost relatives in a Bronx fire last year. Volunteering, he says, is the path he wanted to take.

“It makes me feel good though because it’s like, I know I’m doing this for a greater cause. Anybody could say they’re doing it for money, but I’m actually doing it to help people,” said Morrison.

While the state’s plans aren’t final, Martin says there are still questions as to how it will affect retention of recruits.

“Say we tell you, if you join us and enroll in this firefighter training to become an active firefighter, the state can give you a certain number of dollars. Then, the next training program is months away, so you join, we go through the process of vetting you and bringing you on the rolls, and now it’s time to attend the training, the new budget’s in and it’s been taken out of the budget — that’s not going to help us,” said Martin.

The state budget is expected to be adopted April 1.