Potassium Iodide distributed to residents living near power plant

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced that Potassium Iodide (KI) is being offered at no cost to Monroe County residents who live within the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone of Ginna Nuclear Power Plant.

Potassium Iodide is an over-the-counter medication that helps protect the thyroid gland from radioactive iodine that could be released if a serious incident were to occur at Ginna. According to a statement from the county, residents living in the EPZ are encouraged to keep one dose of KI on hand for each family member. Incidents requiring the use of KI are exceedingly rare, and one has never happened locally.

If such an event were to happen and residents needed to take the KI, the Emergency Alert System (EAS) would be activated and specific instructions would be provided.

KI will be available at the following stores only beginning Monday through September 26:

Holt Road Store, 900 Holt Road

Eastway Store, 1955 Empire Boulevard

Penfield Store, 2157 Penfield Road

Maps will be posted at the three Wegmans stores to help residents determine if they live within the 10 mile EPZ. Residents who were provided KI in 2014 are asked to dispose of their old pills in the garbage or take them to an authorized household hazardous waste drop-off or pharmaceutical collection point.

“Providing KI to residents who live in close proximity to the Ginna Nuclear Power Plant is an important step we can take to help protect our community in the unlikely event an emergency situation should arise at the plant,” Bello said in a statement. “I am happy to partner with Wegmans Food Markets and the state Office of Emergency Management to ensure area residents have access to a new precautionary supply of Potassium Iodide.”