WILMINGTON, DE – JUNE 04: “Road Closed” signs block the entrance to I-495 north to the bridge over the Christina River June 4, 2014 in Wilmington, Delaware. The bridge was closed indefinitely after four support columns were discovered to be tilting. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of Stone Road in Pittsford is closed to a house fire on Monday.

Stone road is shut down between High Stone Circle and Tumbleweed Drive while fire crews work the scene.

Details are limited at this time. The cause of the fire or the extent of any injuries or damage is not known at this time.

News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.