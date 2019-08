Scottsville Road, north of Jefferson Road, will be closed for much of next week as CSX crews work to repair a rail crossing.

The section will be closed starting Sunday at 3 p.m. until Thursday, May 3. Local traffic will be allowed, but traffic won’t be able to cross the train tracks.

A detour, using Jefferson Road, Route 15, and I-390, will be in place.

The work will completed weather-dependent.