Car crashes into utility pole, house on Penfield Road

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of Penfield Road near Baird Road was closed on Tuesday after a car struck a utility pole and then crashed into a home.
According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:30 a.m. an SUV was cut off by another unknown vehicle while traveling in the right lane of RT 441 west bound between Brentwood Drive and Baird Rd.
The SUV struck a utility pole, cutting it in half, and then crashed into the front of a house.
According to the MCSO, there were no injuries to the driver or the occupants of the home.
Penfield Road was closed at Baird Road while RG&E worked with the power lines. The road reopened before 8 a.m.
This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.