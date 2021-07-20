Car crashes into utility pole, house on Penfield Road

Car crash into a porch on Penfield Road causing a portion of the road to close on Wednesday, July 20 2021. (News 8 Photo/JAY GARDNER)

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of Penfield Road near Baird Road was closed on Tuesday after a car struck a utility pole and then crashed into a home.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:30 a.m. an SUV was cut off by another unknown vehicle while traveling in the right lane of RT 441 west bound between Brentwood Drive and Baird Rd.

The SUV struck a utility pole, cutting it in half, and then crashed into the front of a house.

Car into a porch on penfield rd near Baird rd. A power pole was hit and rg&e are working on the lines. Portions of penfield rd are shut down @News_8 pic.twitter.com/ajDPquNc80 — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) July 20, 2021

According to the MCSO, there were no injuries to the driver or the occupants of the home.

Penfield Road was closed at Baird Road while RG&E worked with the power lines. The road reopened before 8 a.m.

Closed due to accident and wires down in #Penfield on Hwy 441 EB at Baird Rd and before Henderson Dr #traffic https://t.co/0wsFrm9588 — TTN Rochester (@TotalTrafficROC) July 20, 2021

