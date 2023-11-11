ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of 590 was dedicated as the Major General Norbert J. Rappl Memorial Highway Saturday.

The dedication stretches from Tryon Park in Rochester to East Ridge Road in Irondequoit.

Assemblywoman Sarah Clark and Senator Samra Brouk introduced the legislation for the dedication.

Officials said Major General Rappl was a charter member of Rotary Club of Irondequoit, a founding member of Christ the King Church. They said he also dedicated decades of service to veterans, service originations, and industry groups.

“Major General Norbert Rappl dedicated his life to his family, his country, and his community,” Assemblywoman Clark said. “As the commanding general of the US Army Reserve 98th Division for many years, he helped train thousands of soldiers stationed in Rochester. I am proud to have introduced the legislation that dedicates this portion of NY-590 as the Major General Norbert J. Rappl Memorial Highway. We can ensure his name and legacy will forever greet both residents and visitors as they enter his beloved hometown of Irondequoit.”

Major General Rappl’s five children, his sister, representatives of the US Army Reserve 98th Division, members of Rotary Club of Irondequoit, representatives of the New York State Department of Transportation, and Irondequoit and Monroe County elected officials were in attendance.