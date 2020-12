A head on crash has on Lake Ave in Charlotte has shut down the streets on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (News 8 photo/JOSH NAVARRO)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a head-on collision that occurred on Thursday around 7:30 a.m. on Lave Avenue in Rochester.

Details surrounding the cause of the crash and extent of the injuries of those involved are limited at this time.

A head on crash has on Lake Ave in Charlotte has shut down the streets. Streets Harbor View Ter. & Yarker Ave are blocked off. It looks like officers are still investigating. Working on getting more details. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/VwRiCtduw5 — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) December 31, 2020

Harbor View Terrace and Yarker Avenue are closed while police investigate.

