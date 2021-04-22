3 injured in semi-truck crash on Empire Boulevard, roadway closed

A portion of Empire Boulevard has been closed after a crash on Thursday, April 22, 2021. (News 8 Photo/ERIC SCHEDLBAUER)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of Empire Boulevard has been closed after a crash on Thursday.

Officials responded to the area around 8 a.m. According to Irondequoit police, three people were hospitalized for injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck is being treated for minor injuries, and two others in the SUV including the driver — who according to police suffered from a broken leg and could have other internal injuries — and a child in the back seat who also had minor injuries.

Empire Boulevard is closed from Winton to Plank Roads. Officials expect the road to remain closed for the next several hours.

Update just given by Irondequoit police three people involved in this accident all had injuries driver of the truck minor injuries. 2 occupants in the SUV driver had broken leg and possible other internal injuries and there was a child in the back that had minor injuries as well — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) April 22, 2021

Bad accident on Empire Boulevard involving a semi and another vehicle waiting to get information #roc @News_8 Empire shut down from Winton to Plank Rd. pic.twitter.com/z01M4oadj3 — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) April 22, 2021

State Police Accident team is on scene. Expect Empire to be shut down for sometime — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) April 22, 2021

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.