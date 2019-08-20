Pond area of Ellison Dog Park closed due to blue-green algae blooms

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Parks Department say the pond area of Ellison Dog Park is closed while they investigate the presence of blue-green algae blooms.

Officials say the pond area is closed until further notice. Samples are expected to be collected by the Department of Environmental Services Tuesday morning for analysis.

Contact with blue-green algae can make people and animals sick.

If you or your pet has recently visited the pond area, officials urge you to rinse any area of contact with clean water. If symptoms occur, it’s advised that you contact a medical provider.

Monday, News 8 reported that Irondequoit Bay is one of 13 new locations to have toxic algae blooms. Water from the Irondequoit Creek in Ellison Park flows into the Irondequoit Bay.