Polls closed in Democratic primary Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MONROE COUNTY, NY (WROC) - Polls are now closed in the race for the 25th Congressional District.

News 8 will track the results on Twitter and have your results on online and News 8 at 11.

Original story:

Polls are now open in the Democratic Primary on Tuesday.

In the race to replace the late Louise Slaughter, Rachel Barnhart, Adam McFadden, Joe Morelle and Robin Wilt are facing off for the 25th Congressional seat.

As of 5 p.m., voter turnout for the primary was at just ten percent. Voter turnout for these elections is typically low, so it remains to be seen how much of an effect that will have on the results later.

We asked candidates Tuesday as they were casting their ballots how they’re working to overcome that.

"We're making phone calls, we still have people out in neighborhoods... We think we can win," says McFadden.

Morelle said, "I'll go back to knocking on doors... We've identified thousands of thousands of people who have committed to us, so we want to make sure we touch base with them.”

Wilt tells News 8, “This was a very intense period just gathering the signatures and making our case but I feel good about the groundwork we've laid and now it's up to the voters.”

Barnhart says, “I've knocked on 3,000 doors in this short campaign. I think we need a representative that goes into people's living rooms and front porches and backyards.”

Polls are open until 9 p.m., so if you haven’t cast a ballot yet, there’s still plenty of time.

News 8 at 11 will have complete coverage of the results.

The winner of Tuesday's primary will face Republican Jim Maxwell in the November election.

Don't know where to vote? Find your polling location here.

Still undecided? Click here to see News 8's debate between the four candidates.