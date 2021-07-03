Police: Woman fatally shot on Seward Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department say a woman was shot late Friday evening on Seward Street in Rochester at around 11 p.m. After having located the victim, officers say she was shot in her upper body. AMR arrived to the scene and attempted life-saving measures but the victim, who’s in her 40s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The RPD’s Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene, as well.

“Investigators are still working to identify a motive and the circumstances that lead to this shooting,” the RPD said. “The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification to the family.”

The Major Crimes Unit is asking anyone with information to call the Major

Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157, or Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300, 911 or email

MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.