Police: Woman arranged for teen to have sex with undercover officer in Gates Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jessica Potuck [ + - ] Video

GATES, NY (WROC) - A Rochester woman is facing charges after police say she tried to set up a 16-year-old girl to have sex with an undercover officer.

Jessica Potuck, 28, is charged with prostitution, endangering the welfare of a child and promoting prostitution.

As part of a sting, officers say Potuck agreed to a sexual encounter with an undercover officer for a fee. Later, Gates police say she also arranged for a 16-year-old girl to have sex with the officer for a fee.

Potuck was arraigned in Gates Town Court and ordered held on bail in Monroe County Jail.

In a release, Gates police write: "If you know or suspect a child is being involved in sex trafficking, please contact your local police department. The Gates Police Department will continue to vigorously investigate these types of crimes."