Police: Woman arranged for teen to have sex with undercover officer in Gates
GATES, NY (WROC) - A Rochester woman is facing charges after police say she tried to set up a 16-year-old girl to have sex with an undercover officer.
Jessica Potuck, 28, is charged with prostitution, endangering the welfare of a child and promoting prostitution.
As part of a sting, officers say Potuck agreed to a sexual encounter with an undercover officer for a fee. Later, Gates police say she also arranged for a 16-year-old girl to have sex with the officer for a fee.
Potuck was arraigned in Gates Town Court and ordered held on bail in Monroe County Jail.
In a release, Gates police write: "If you know or suspect a child is being involved in sex trafficking, please contact your local police department. The Gates Police Department will continue to vigorously investigate these types of crimes."
